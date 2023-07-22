Open Menu

US, NATO Have To Think About Russian Reaction When Choosing Aid For Ukraine - Sullivan

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2023 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) It is responsible to think about the Russian reaction when either the United States or NATO members decide how to help Ukraine and what kind of assistance to send as it matters for global stability and security, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"It is responsible for every member of NATO and for the United States to think about the Russian reaction when we choose to do something because that matters for our security, matters for global stability," Sullivan said at the Aspen Security Forum.

