US, NATO Military Activity Threatens Black Sea Region Security - Russian Defense Ministry

Sat 13th November 2021 | 05:16 PM

US, NATO Military Activity Threatens Black Sea Region Security - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) Aggressive military activity of the US and other NATO countries in the Black Sea region is a threat to regional security and strategic stability, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

"The entirely unprovoked aggressive military activity of the US and NATO countries in the Black Sea region and involvement of Black Sea states are a threat to regional security and strategic stability," the press service of the ministry said in a statement.

