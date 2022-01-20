UrduPoint.com

US, NATO Not Seeking To Jeopardize Russia's Security - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 08:58 PM

Neither Ukraine nor the United States and NATO members are seeking to jeopardize the right of the Russian people to live in security and dignity, and a military conflict is in nobody's interest, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

"To the Russian people, I say: you deserve to live with security and dignity, like all people everywhere, and no one - not Ukraine, not the United States, not the countries of NATO - is seeking to jeopardize that," Blinken said in a speech following a meeting with the German leadership in Berlin. "At a time when challenges like COVID and rebuilding the global economy demand so much of our attention and resources, is this what you need - a violent conflict that will likely drag on?"

