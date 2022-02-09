US, NATO Prepared to Continue Engaging in Dialogue With Russia - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed the readiness of the United States and the alliance to continue engaging in dialogue with Russia, National Security Council Spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement.

"(Sullivan and Stoltenberg) discussed the readiness of the US and NATO to continue engaging in dialogue with Russia to find a diplomatic path toward de-escalation," Horne said on Tuesday.

The two leaders also underscored the alliance's readiness to defend against any threat to their territory, including by reinforcing the eastern flank in response to potential Russian aggression, Horne said.