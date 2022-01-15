UrduPoint.com

US, NATO Ready To Continue Dialogue With Russia After NATO-Russia Council - Dept. Of State

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2022 | 09:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have held a conversation following the NATO-Russia Council meeting, stressing that the United States and the alliance are ready to continue dialogue with Moscow, the Department of State said.

"The United States and NATO are ready to meet again with Russia and are committed to pursuing continued diplomacy and reciprocal dialogue. The United States and its NATO Allies are united on the diplomatic path forward and urge Russia to take immediate action to deescalate its ongoing aggression against Ukraine," the Department of State said in a statement on late Friday.

