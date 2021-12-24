UrduPoint.com

US, NATO Ready To Cooperate With Russia On Security Issues - Ambassador

Fri 24th December 2021 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) The United States and its NATO allies are ready to work with Russia on security guarantees proposed by Moscow and hope to see progress in this direction, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said on Thursday.

The US and NATO are ready to discuss problems voiced by Moscow, and Washington's partners in Europe are also looking forward to engaging with the Russian government on the issues of regional security, Sullivan said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

Moreover, Washington believes there is a chance to make progress on the security guarantees proposed by Moscow, especially if such talks are accompanied by a deescalation of tensions with Ukraine, he noted.

At the same time, the ambassador stressed that the US will not make any decisions without consulting with its NATO partners and will not compromise its own security interests or those of its allies.

