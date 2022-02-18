UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The United States' and NATO's responses to Russia's security guarantees proposals in Eastern Europe were not satisfactory, but Moscow stands ready to engage in serious dialogue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Thursday.

"In our proposals we were very much concrete about the ideas that we would like to discuss," Vershinin said. "We got the answers from NATO and the United States, the answers that... do not satisfy our concerns but at the same time we said we are ready for serious discussions and serious dialogue."