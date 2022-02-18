UrduPoint.com

US-NATO Responses Do Not Satisfy Russia's Security Concerns, Time For Dialogue - Vershinin

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US-NATO Responses Do Not Satisfy Russia's Security Concerns, Time for Dialogue - Vershinin

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The United States' and NATO's responses to Russia's security guarantees proposals in Eastern Europe were not satisfactory, but Moscow stands ready to engage in serious dialogue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Thursday.

"In our proposals we were very much concrete about the ideas that we would like to discuss," Vershinin said. "We got the answers from NATO and the United States, the answers that... do not satisfy our concerns but at the same time we said we are ready for serious discussions and serious dialogue."

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Europe Same United States From

Recent Stories

White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Com ..

White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Coming Year - Chief Economic Advi ..

29 seconds ago
 APHC demands for early release of Naheeda

APHC demands for early release of Naheeda

31 seconds ago
 Qadri says no harm to raise voice for women rights ..

Qadri says no harm to raise voice for women rights

32 seconds ago
 Moscow Expels US Diplomat in Response to Expulsion ..

Moscow Expels US Diplomat in Response to Expulsion of Russian Diplomat - Zakharo ..

34 seconds ago
 UK's Johnson Claims Shelling of Kindergarten in Do ..

UK's Johnson Claims Shelling of Kindergarten in Donbas Aimed at Discrediting Ukr ..

35 seconds ago
 Opposition will fail in its objectives against gov ..

Opposition will fail in its objectives against govt: Ali Zaidi

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>