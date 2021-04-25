UrduPoint.com
US, NATO Start Withdrawal Of Forces From Several Bases In Afghanistan - Commander

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 03:50 PM

US, NATO Start Withdrawal of Forces From Several Bases in Afghanistan - Commander

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) The United States and NATO have started the withdrawal of troops from a number of bases in Afghanistan, Commander of the NATO Resolute Support Mission in the country Gen. Austin Scott Miller said on Sunday.

"We have started withdrawing from a number of bases ...

Even if Afghanistan has access to a peace agreement, we have been told to leave," Miller said at a press conference.

Last week, the alliance declared that member states were scheduled to begin an orderly withdrawal from Afghanistan by May 1, planning to complete it within a few months. The US intends to complete the pullout by September 11.

