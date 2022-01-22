UrduPoint.com

US, NATO To Conduct Military Drill In Mediterranean Monday Through February 4 - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2022 | 01:10 AM

US, NATO to Conduct Military Drill in Mediterranean Monday Through February 4 - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) The United States will participate in a NATO exercise in the Mediterranean Sea that will begin Monday and last until early February, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"Strike force NATO will kickoff an exercise called Neptune Strike 22 and Neptune Strike 22 is going to run through the fourth of February and it's designed to demonstrate NATO's ability to integrate the high-end maritime strike capabilities of an aircraft carrier strike group to support the deterrence and defense of the alliance," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby said the NATO military exercise was not designed or planned against scenarios related to what might happen with respect to Ukraine.

He added that the military drill was planned since last year.

However, he did say there was consideration about putting the drill on hold given the situation with Ukraine but the decision was made to go ahead with it.

The nuclear-powered USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group will serve as the center piece of the NATO military exercise, Kirby said.

The NATO countries will train in the Mediterranean Sea on coordinated maritime maneuvers, anti-submarine warfare training, and long-range strike training, Kirby said.

