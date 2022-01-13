(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) - The United States promised to provide a response on security guarantees in writing next week, while NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance will give its own response within a week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"The Americans promised to us that they will try, but we told them that they should try very hard to present their counter proposals next week. (Jens) Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO, on behalf of the North Atlantic Alliance also volunteered to put his response on paper. I think that we will also receive it in about a week, after which we will report together with the defense minister to the President of the Russian Federation," Lavrov told Russia's Channel One broadcaster.