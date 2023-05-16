UrduPoint.com

US, NATO Trying To Turn Central Asian Into Foothold To Threaten Russia - Russian Diplomat

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2023 | 10:40 AM

US, NATO Trying to Turn Central Asian Into Foothold to Threaten Russia - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The US and NATO are trying to turn the Central Asian region into a foothold for threatening Russia's southern borders, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said on Tuesday.

The US and NATO are trying to engage Central Asian countries in so-called partner programs and trainings and do not stop speaking about the resumption of joint exercises in the region and the deployment of their military infrastructure, the diplomat said.

"These efforts obviously aim at containing Russia, separating the region from our country and gradually turning it into a springboard for threatening our southern borders," Galuzin said at Valdai Discussion Club.

Related Topics

NATO Russia From Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Training of Ukrainian Pilots by French Military Co ..

Training of Ukrainian Pilots by French Military Could Begin Right Now - Macron

11 hours ago
 All institutions should work in their domains, no ..

All institutions should work in their domains, no one will be allowed to disresp ..

11 hours ago
 German Prosecutors Charge 4 Ultra-Right Activists ..

German Prosecutors Charge 4 Ultra-Right Activists With Creating Terrorist Group

11 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Says Returning Home From Europe Tour Wit ..

Zelenskyy Says Returning Home From Europe Tour With New Pledges of Military Aid

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.