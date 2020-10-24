UrduPoint.com
US, NATO Undermine Peace Efforts By Interfering In Sovereign States' Affairs - Medvedev

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2020) The United States and its NATO allies undermine peace efforts by meddling in internal affairs of sovereign countries, Deputy Chair of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in his article "75th Anniversary of the United Nations: Old Problems, New Challenges and Global Solutions.

"Regrettably, in spite of all the efforts to maintain peace, we are still witnessing unilateral aggressive actions and blatant attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of sovereign state undertaken, inter alia, by the U.S. and its NATO allies," Medvedev said in an article published on the RT broadcaster's website.

