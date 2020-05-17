UrduPoint.com
US, NATO Welcome Afghan Power-Sharing Deal As Opportunity For Peace

US, NATO Welcome Afghan Power-Sharing Deal as Opportunity for Peace

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) The United States and NATO have praised the power-sharing deal signed Sunday by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his longtime challenger, Abdullah Abdullah.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement that forming an inclusive government was more important than ever amid the coronavirus pandemic and escalating Taliban insurgency.

"All parties should seize this unprecedented opportunity for peace. We need to see a comprehensive agreement which ends violence," he said, adding the Taliban must live up to their pledge to engage in intra-Afghan talks.

NATO allies remain firmly committed to Afghanistan's long-term security and stability through the US-led Resolute Support mission, he stressed.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was cited as saying by his spokeswoman, Morgan Ortagus, that a political settlement to end the conflict in Afghanistan remained his country's priority.

"Secretary Pompeo congratulated the two leaders for reaching an agreement on inclusive governance for Afghanistan. Secretary Pompeo noted that he regretted the time lost during the political impasse," she said.

Ashraf Ghani was sworn in as president in March after he was declared winner of September's election. The result was contested by Afghanistan's former chief executive, Abdullah Abdullah, who will now lead the National Reconciliation High Commission.

