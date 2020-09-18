UrduPoint.com
US, NATO Will Be Responsible For Possible Escalation In Black Sea Region - Russian Army

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 07:12 PM

US, NATO Will Be Responsible for Possible Escalation in Black Sea Region - Russian Army

The responsibility for the possible escalation in the Black Sea region will lie with the United States and NATO, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The responsibility for the possible escalation in the Black Sea region will lie with the United States and NATO, the chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate said Friday.

The entire responsibility for a possible escalation of the situation in the region rests entirely with the United States and its NATO allies," Col.

Gen. Sergey Rudskoy said at a briefing in Moscow.

"The Russian Defense Ministry has always adhered to a course aimed at building a constructive dialogue with NATO and other countries," he added.

According to Rudskoy, the lack of focus of Russian military exercises against any states is proven, in particular, by the transfer of the main stage of the Caucasus-2020 exercises deeper into the country.

