U.S. Natural Gas Production, Export To Increase In Coming Years

Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:41 PM

U.S. natural gas production, export to increase in coming years

The natural gas production and export in the United States will continue to grow in the coming years, U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report published Tuesday

HOUSTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :The natural gas production and export in the United States will continue to grow in the coming years, U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report published Tuesday.

In its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, EIA forecasted that U.S. dry natural gas production will average 91.3 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in 2019, up 8.0 Bcf/d from 2018. EIA expected flat production in 2020, with annual growth forecast at about 1.6 percent.

According EIA, total U.S. gross exports of natural gas averaged 9.

9 Bcf/d in 2018. EIA forecast that these volumes will rise by 28 percent to 12.6 Bcf/d in 2019, then further by 23 percent to 15.6 Bcf/d in 2020.

EIA expected U.S. Liquefied Natural Gas exports to increase by 63 percent to 4.8 Bcf/d in 2019 and by 42 percent to 6.9 Bcf/d in 2020, as three new liquefaction projects come online.

EIA estimated U.S. natural gas inventories to reach 3.8 billion cubic feet at the end of October 2019, 17 percent higher than October 2018 levels and 2 percent higher than the 2014-2018 average.

