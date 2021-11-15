UrduPoint.com

US Naval Flight Officer Convicted Of Conspiring To Violate Firearms Laws - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 09:49 PM

US Naval Flight Officer Convicted of Conspiring to Violate Firearms Laws - Justice Dept.

A US federal jury has found naval officer Fan Yang guilty of conspiring to violate firearms laws by way of making false statements while trying to purchase two firearms and for lying during a security clearance background check, the Justice Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) A US Federal jury has found naval officer Fan Yang guilty of conspiring to violate firearms laws by way of making false statements while trying to purchase two firearms and for lying during a security clearance background check, the Justice Department said on Monday.

"A federal jury has found Fan Yang (36, Jacksonville) guilty of conspiring with his co-defendants Ge Songtao (51, Nanjing, People's Republic of China) and Yang Yang (36, Jacksonville) to violate US firearms laws, making false written statements to federally licensed firearms dealers during the purchase of two firearms, and making false written statements as part of a security clearance background investigation," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Related Topics

China Nanjing Jacksonville

Recent Stories

US military hushed up 2019 airstrikes in Syria tha ..

US military hushed up 2019 airstrikes in Syria that killed women and children: N ..

1 minute ago
 Kerry says COP 26 opens 'era of accountability'

Kerry says COP 26 opens 'era of accountability'

1 minute ago
 Emirates Health Services observes World Diabetes D ..

Emirates Health Services observes World Diabetes Day

21 minutes ago
 EU Foreign Ministers Made Political Decision on 5t ..

EU Foreign Ministers Made Political Decision on 5th Package of Sanctions on Bela ..

1 minute ago
 Ukraine's New Defense Chief to Meet Austin in Wash ..

Ukraine's New Defense Chief to Meet Austin in Washington This Week - Reports

28 minutes ago
 Kissan Ittehad delegation calls on Chief Minister ..

Kissan Ittehad delegation calls on Chief Minister Punjab; laud PTI's farmer-frie ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.