US Naval Flight Officer Convicted of Conspiring to Violate Firearms Laws - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) A US Federal jury has found naval officer Fan Yang guilty of conspiring to violate firearms laws by way of making false statements while trying to purchase two firearms and for lying during a security clearance background check, the Justice Department said on Monday.

"A federal jury has found Fan Yang (36, Jacksonville) guilty of conspiring with his co-defendants Ge Songtao (51, Nanjing, People's Republic of China) and Yang Yang (36, Jacksonville) to violate US firearms laws, making false written statements to federally licensed firearms dealers during the purchase of two firearms, and making false written statements as part of a security clearance background investigation," the Justice Department said in a press release.