US Naval Special Warfare Command Welcomes Its 1st Ever Female Operator

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The first woman in the history of the US Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Command, which includes Navy SEALs and Special Boat crews, has graduated from training and joined the special forces, the US navy said.

"Among the 17 graduates is NSW's first woman operator," the navy said in a press release.

The name of the first female graduate was not revealed for security reasons. She was among those who completed a grueling 37-week training course to become part of the Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen (SWCC).

"Becoming the first woman to graduate from a Naval Special Warfare training pipeline is an extraordinary accomplishment, and we are incredibly proud of our teammate," Commander Hugh Wyman Howard was quoted as saying.

SWCC operators are expert in covert insertion and extraction using a unique combination of capabilities, including weapon handling, navigation, radio communications, first aid, engineering, parachuting and special operations tactics.

According to CNN, 18 women have sought to qualify for the NSW crew in the past, of which only four completed the training. Three others are still preparing for certification.

