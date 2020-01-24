UrduPoint.com
US Naval Station In Illinois Briefly On Lockdown After Vehicle Runs Through Gate - Navy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 10:26 PM

A US Navy station in the state of Illinois was briefly put on lockdown and soldiers were urged to run and hide after a vehicle ran through a security gate without stopping, the facility said in a Facebook post on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) A US Navy station in the state of Illinois was briefly put on lockdown and soldiers were urged to run and hide after a vehicle ran through a security gate without stopping, the facility said in a Facebook post on Friday.

"LOCKDOWN FOR NAVSTA [Naval Station] GREAT LAKES RUN, HIDE, FIGHT! ALL PERSONNELL, LOCKDOWN. TAKE COVER IN NEAREST BUILDING OR STRUCTURE. AWAIT INSTRUCTION. ALL GATES ARE CLOSED. We are looking for a gate runner," the Facebook post said.

The alert was posted at around 9 a.

m., and a spokesperson for the facility told local media outlets it was later lifted just before 10 a.m. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody, local media reports said.

The incident comes after a Saudi pilot trainee opened fire at the US Naval Air Station in Pensacola in December, killing three US sailors and wounding eight others before being shot dead.

Shortly after the incident, the United States terminated all operational training for Saudi servicemen for an indefinite period.

