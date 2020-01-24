US Naval Station in Illinois on Lockdown Amid Search For Gate Runner - Navy

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) A US Navy station in the state of Illinois was put on lockdown and soldiers urged to run and hide after a vehicle ran through a security gate without stopping, the facility warned in a Facebook post on Friday.

"Lockdown for navsta [naval station] great lakes run, hide, fight! all personnell, lockdown. take cover in nearest building or structure. await instruction. all gates are closed. We are looking for a gate runner," the Facebook post said.