UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Navy $172Mln Contract Launches Production Of Mid-Band Signal Jammer - Raytheon

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Navy $172Mln Contract Launches Production of Mid-Band Signal Jammer - Raytheon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The first production lot of a mid-range signal jammer will begin with award of a $171.6 million US Navy Contract, Raytheon announced on Thursday.

"With its power and ability to jam multiple radars simultaneously, NGJ-MB [Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band] will fundamentally change the way the Navy conducts airborne electronic attack," Raytheon Vice President of Electronic Warfare Systems Annabel Flores said in a press release.

NGJ-MB is the Navy's advanced electronic attack system that offensively denies, disrupts and degrades enemy technology, including air-defense systems and communications, the release said.

The system uses the latest digital, software-based and Active Electronically Scanned Array technologies, which allows operators to non-kinetically attack significantly more targets and at greater distances than with existing countermeasures, the release also said.

The $171.6 million contract award follows last week's decision to advance the program into the production and deployment phase, the release added.

NGJ-MB previously completed more than 145 hours of developmental flight-testing, plus over 3,100 hours of lab testing at naval bases in the US states of California and Maryland, according to the release.

Related Topics

Attack Technology Flores Million

Recent Stories

Barty set for 'childhood dream' in first Wimbledon ..

1 hour ago

Skill training vital to exploit potential of young ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Vaccines Available in All Parts of Moscow ..

1 hour ago

US Will Act Against Perpetrators of Ransomware Att ..

1 hour ago

Man dies in road mishap

1 hour ago

Scientists find how immune system reacts to Covid ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.