US Navy, Air Force Order 14 More F-35A Joint Strike Fighters Costing $861Mln - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has received a more than $860 million US Navy contract to procure eight F-35A Lightning II aircraft as a result of Turkey's removal from the F-35 program, and six more F-35A aircraft for the Air Force, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company [of] Fort Worth, Texas is awarded an $861,731,778 modification ... contract," the release said on Monday. "This modification exercises options to procure eight Lot 14 F-35A Lightning II .

.. aircraft as a result of ... Turkey's removal from the F-35 program and six Lot 14 F-35A aircraft for the Air Force."

The Defense Department said most of the work on modifying the eight F-35A jets previously planned to be sent to Turkey for US Air Force requirements will be carried out in Fort Worth, Texas; El Segundo, California; and Warton in the United Kingdom.

Work on modifying the aircraft is expected to take almost six years and to be completed by May 2026, the release said.

