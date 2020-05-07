UrduPoint.com
US Navy Appoints Adm. Robert Burke As Chief Of Naval Forces Europe, Africa - Pentagon

US Navy Appoints Adm. Robert Burke as Chief of Naval Forces Europe, Africa - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Admiral Robert Burke has been reappointed as commander of US Naval Forces Europe and Africa and as commander of the Allied Joint Forces Command, the Department of Defense said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Navy Adm.

Robert P. Burke for reappointment to the rank of admiral and assignment as commander, US Naval Forces Europe; commander, US Naval Forces Africa; and commander, Allied Joint Forces Command, Naples, Italy," the release said.

Burke currently serves as the Vice Chief of Naval Operations.

