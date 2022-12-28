US Navy Approves Full-Scale Production for CH-53K King Stallion Helicopters - Sikorsky

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The US Navy has approved full rate production of the Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion helicopter, raising its numbers produced to 200 per year, Sikorsky announced in a press release.

"The US Navy declared full rate production of the Sikorsky CH-53K helicopter, a decision that is expected to increase production to more than 20 helicopters annually in the coming years," the company, a division of Lockheed Martin, said in the release.

As a result of the decision, Sikorsky is now procuring long-lead items and critical materials to support building full rate production of the aircraft in its digital factory, the release said.

"This production authorization stabilizes Sikorsky's domestic supply chain and is a testament to our enduring partnership with the Marine Corps," Sikorsky CH-53K Program Director Bill Falk said in the release.

The helicopter is designed to conduct expeditionary assault transport of armored vehicles, equipment and personnel to support distributed operations deep inland from a sea-based center of operations, critical in the Indo-Pacific region, the release said.