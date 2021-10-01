UrduPoint.com

US Navy Approves Production Of Anti-Radiation Longer Range Missile - Northrop Grumman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 02:50 AM

US Navy Approves Production of Anti-Radiation Longer Range Missile - Northrop Grumman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The US Navy has given the go-ahead to proceed with initial low-rate production of a new extended-range anti-radiation guided missile, Northrop Grumman announced.

"The US Navy has awarded Northrop Grumman Corporation the contract to proceed with low rate initial production (LRIP) for the AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER)," the release said on Thursday.

As the AARGM-ER prime contractor, Northrop Grumman has worked with a team of US Navy and industry partners to develop an effective, production missile design, reaching its Milestone C in the process just 28 months after receiving its engineering and manufacturing development award, the company said.

"LRIP marks a significant step forward for AARGM-ER and the confidence the US Navy has in the program and its capabilities," US Navy Program Manager Alex Dutko said. "AARGM-ER will provide the US Navy and our allies with unmatched protection."

The AARGM-ER is a major upgrade to existing AARGM, now in production and fielded with the US Navy and many allies. It is being integrated on the Navy's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft as well as the US Air Force F-35A, Marine Corps F-35B and Navy F-35C aircraft, Northrop Grumman said.

Related Topics

Company Industry

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai embodies UAE’s prominent regiona ..

Expo 2020 Dubai embodies UAE’s prominent regional, international stature: Anwa ..

2 hours ago
 Update: Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed att ..

Update: Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed attend opening ceremony of Expo 2 ..

3 hours ago
 AED1.285 bn interim cash dividend approved by ADNO ..

AED1.285 bn interim cash dividend approved by ADNOC Distribution board for first ..

4 hours ago
 Moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunde ..

Moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunderstorm forecast for Balochista ..

2 hours ago
 Senate votes to avert US government shutdown befor ..

Senate votes to avert US government shutdown before midnight deadline

2 hours ago
 Succession Certificate counter inaugurated at Paki ..

Succession Certificate counter inaugurated at Pakistan High Commission London

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.