US Navy Awards $403Mln Contract For Equipment To Test Next-Gen Signal Jammer - Raytheon

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 07:52 PM

US Navy Awards $403Mln Contract for Equipment to Test Next-Gen Signal Jammer - Raytheon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) A US Navy contract for more than $400 million seeks equipment needed to test a next generation - mid-band (NGJ-MB) signal jammer that is designed to deceive the enemy by blocking mid-range radar, radio and other enemy electronic communications, Raytheon said in a press release on Tuesday.

"These test assets will be used to show NGJ-MB is ready for operation," Raytheon Electronic Warfare Systems Director Dan Theisen said in the release. "We're at the stage where testing is essential. The test program is on target to meet Initial Operating Capability in 2022.

"

The $403 million contract calls for Raytheon to develop and deliver system demonstration test pods to the Navy fleet.

"NGJ-MB provides significantly improved radar and communication jamming performance and capacity, as well as improved reliability and maintainability, for EA-18G Growler crews," the release said.

Commanders will use NGJ-MB to deny, degrade and deceive the enemy's use of the electromagnetic spectrum through advanced jamming techniques, according to the release.

