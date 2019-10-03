UrduPoint.com
US Navy Awards $50Mln Contract To Build Base For Littoral Combat Ships

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) A contract worth nearly $50 million will finance construction of a US Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) logistics facility at Naval Station (NS) Mayport in the state of Florida, the Navy announced in a press release.

"As NS Mayport is going to receive 14 LCSs to the base, construction of an improved logistics facility is expected to support personnel and crew assigned to these ships," the release said on Wednesday.

The $49.8 million contract provides for construction of a new four-story building and renovations to an existing building, the release said.

Together, the two buildings will house the ashore component of administrative functions for deployed and in-port LCSs, as well as a portion of the training component, the release added.

The US plans to build a fleet of 33 LCSs, of which 16 ships have been delivered and 10 are under various stages of construction, according to the release.

The ships are designed to operate in shallow coastal waters as well as open seas.

