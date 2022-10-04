UrduPoint.com

US Navy Awards $5.1Bln In Contracts For Buoys To Support Major Operations - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2022 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Lockheed Martin Corporation, Undersea Sensor Systems and Sparton De Leon Springs have won a combined $5.1 billion US Navy modification contract for sonobuoys of many kinds to support major combat operations, the US Defense Department said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corporation (of) Manassas, Virginia; Undersea Sensor Systems (of) Columbia City, Indiana and Sparton De Leon Springs (of) De Leon Springs, Florida are awarded a $5.1 billion (combined) ... modifications contract," the release said on Monday.

The modifications exercise options for the production and delivery of sonobuoys in the categories of bathythermograph, passive, active-passive combination, multistatic source, multistatic receiver and special missions, the release added.

The new buoys will be used to maintain sufficient inventory to support the execution of major combat operations based on the naval munitions requirements process and the companies will have an opportunity to compete for individual orders, according to the release.

