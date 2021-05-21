US Navy Awards $550Mln to Wisconsin Company to Build New Combat Frigate - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The US Navy has awarded the Marinette Marine a more than $553 million US Navy modification contract to design and build a new Constellation-class guided-missile frigate, the Defense Department announced.

"Marinette Marine Corporation [of] Marinette, Wisconsin is awarded a $553,891,420 ... modification ...

contract to exercise options for detail design and construction of one Constellation-class guided-missile frigate, future USS Congress," the Defense Department said in a press release on Thursday.

Work on building the ship will be performed in Marinette in the US state of Wisconsin as well as in Boston, Massachusetts and other locations, the release said.

Work on the ship is expected to take more than five and a half years and is due to be completed by January 2027, the Defense Department noted.