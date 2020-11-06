UrduPoint.com
US Navy Awards $9.4Bln Contract To General Dynamics For New Nuclear Subs - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The US Navy has awarded General Dynamics Electric Boat a $9.4 billion contract to start building the first two Columbia-class nuclear submarines, the Pentagon said in a press release.

"General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp.

, Groton, Connecticut, is awarded a $9,473,511,245 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-17-C-2117," the release said on Thursday. "The contract modification exercises an option for construction and test of the lead and second ships of the Columbia class SSBN 826 and SSBN 827, as well as associated design and engineering support."

The Defense Department expects to have 12 Columbia submarines in service in the 2030s.

These submarines will carry 70 percent of the United Stats' nuclear weapons.

