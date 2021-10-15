UrduPoint.com

US Navy Awards Contracts Worth $318Mln To Maintain Boeing P-8 Poseidon Aircraft - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 03:20 AM

US Navy Awards Contracts Worth $318Mln to Maintain Boeing P-8 Poseidon Aircraft - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The US Navy has awarded more than $318 million in three contracts to modernize and sustain Boring P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft for the United States and Australia, the Defense Department announced.

"The Boeing Company (of) Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $131,660,582 modification ... contract," the Defense Department said in a press release on Thursday. "This modification exercises an option to provide P-8A Poseidon CFM56-7B27A/3 and CFM56-7B27AE engine depot-level maintenance and repair in support of the Navy (and) the government of Australia.

"

The Navy also awarded a $101.39 million modification contract to StandardAero of San Antonio, Texas, to provide P-8A Poseidon CFM56-7B27A/3 and CFM56-7B27AE engine depot-level maintenance and repair in support of the Navy and Australia, the Defense Department said in a second press release.

The Navy awarded a third modification contract worth $85 million to AAR Government Services in Wood Dale, Illinois, to provide P-8A Poseidon aircraft depot maintenance, service repairs, airframe modifications and replacement of engines in support of the Navy and Australia, another release said.

Related Topics

Australia Washington Company San Antonio Seattle United States Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s win of UN Human Rights Council&#039;s m ..

UAE&#039;s win of UN Human Rights Council&#039;s membership reflects internation ..

1 hour ago
 1.9 quake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah

1.9 quake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah

4 hours ago
 Rashid bin Humaid reiterates confidence in UAE nat ..

Rashid bin Humaid reiterates confidence in UAE national football team players

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets FM of Greece in Washingto ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets FM of Greece in Washington

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence participates in ‘Internation ..

Ministry of Defence participates in ‘International Armament and Military Equip ..

4 hours ago
 Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss by Phon ..

Russian, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss by Phone Situation Around JCPOA - Mos ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.