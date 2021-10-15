US Navy Awards Contracts Worth $318Mln to Maintain Boeing P-8 Poseidon Aircraft - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The US Navy has awarded more than $318 million in three contracts to modernize and sustain Boring P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft for the United States and Australia, the Defense Department announced.

"The Boeing Company (of) Seattle, Washington, is awarded a $131,660,582 modification ... contract," the Defense Department said in a press release on Thursday. "This modification exercises an option to provide P-8A Poseidon CFM56-7B27A/3 and CFM56-7B27AE engine depot-level maintenance and repair in support of the Navy (and) the government of Australia.

"

The Navy also awarded a $101.39 million modification contract to StandardAero of San Antonio, Texas, to provide P-8A Poseidon CFM56-7B27A/3 and CFM56-7B27AE engine depot-level maintenance and repair in support of the Navy and Australia, the Defense Department said in a second press release.

The Navy awarded a third modification contract worth $85 million to AAR Government Services in Wood Dale, Illinois, to provide P-8A Poseidon aircraft depot maintenance, service repairs, airframe modifications and replacement of engines in support of the Navy and Australia, another release said.