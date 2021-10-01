US Navy Awards Fluor Marine More Than $1.1Bln Nuclear Propulsion Contract - Pentagon

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The US Navy has given Fluor Marine Propulsion a more than $1.1 billion modification contract to continue its work on nuclear propulsion systems at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory, the Defense Department announced.

modification to previously awarded contract to exercise the fiscal 2022 option for naval nuclear propulsion work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory," the Defense Department said in a press release on Thursday.

Most of the work on the contract will be performed in Schenectady in the US state of New York (47%) and in Pittsburgh in the US state of Pennsylvania (44%), the Defense Department said.

The Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, DC is the contracting activity for supervising the contract, the Defense Department added.

