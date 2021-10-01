US Navy Awards Fluor Marine More Than $1.1Bln Nuclear Propulsion Contract - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The US Navy has given Fluor Marine Propulsion a more than $1.1 billion modification contract to continue its work on nuclear propulsion systems at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory, the Defense Department announced.

"Fluor Marine Propulsion (of) Arlington, Virginia is awarded a $1,163,470,003 ...

modification to previously awarded contract to exercise the fiscal 2022 option for naval nuclear propulsion work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory," the Defense Department said in a press release on Thursday.

Most of the work on the contract will be performed in Schenectady in the US state of New York (47%) and in Pittsburgh in the US state of Pennsylvania (44%), the Defense Department said.

The Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, DC is the contracting activity for supervising the contract, the Defense Department added.