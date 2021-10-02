UrduPoint.com

US Navy Awards Lockheed Martin $445Mln Contract To Produce Trident II Missiles - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) The US Navy awarded Lockheed Martin Space a $445 million contract to produce Trident II missiles, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Space, Titusville, Florida, is awarded a $445,488,793 fixed-price incentive, cost-plus-incentive-fee, and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded and announced unpriced letter contract for Trident II missile production and deployed systems support," the release said on Friday.

Work on the contract is expected to be completed by September 2026, the release said.

The release did not detail the number of Trident II missiles that will be built.

