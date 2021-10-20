UrduPoint.com

US Navy Base In Bethesda On Lockdown Over Bomb Threat - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 07:32 PM

Naval Support Activity Bethesda in the US state of Maryland has ordered a shelter in place over a bomb threat, the military base said in a tweet on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Naval Support Activity Bethesda in the US state of Maryland has ordered a shelter in place over a bomb threat, the military base said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"At approximately 8:45 a.m.

, the installation received a phone call from an anonymous source stating there is a bomb at or near Building 10. Security personnel have responded to the scene," the statement said. "The base is on lockdown. All personnel should shelter in place. All gates are closed to non-emergency traffic. The public is asked to avoid the area."

