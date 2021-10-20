UrduPoint.com

US Navy Base In Bethesda Placed On Lockdown Over Bomb Threat - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 08:10 PM

Naval Support Activity Bethesda, a US Navy military base in the state of Maryland, said in a statement on Wednesday that it has issued an order to shelter in place over a bomb threat

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) Naval Support Activity Bethesda, a US Navy military base in the state of Maryland, said in a statement on Wednesday that it has issued an order to shelter in place over a bomb threat.

"At approximately 8:45 a.m., the installation received a phone call from an anonymous source stating there is a bomb at or near Building 10. Security personnel have responded to the scene," Naval Support Activity Bethesda said via Twitter.

"The base is on lockdown. All personnel should shelter in place. All gates are closed to non-emergency traffic. The public is asked to avoid the area."

The base said in a follow-up statement on Wednesday that there is no indication of an active shooter at the facility, but the bomb threat was still under investigation and the lockdown order remains in place.

The official "all clear" signal will be given when appropriate through social media and other official channels, the base added.

More Stories From World

