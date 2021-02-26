US Navy Battling Covid-19 Outbreaks on 2 Warships in Middle East - Central Command

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US Navy has isolated and is treating outbreaks of COVID-19 on two warships in the Middle East operating out of 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) announced on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The US Navy has isolated and is treating outbreaks of COVID-19 on two warships in the middle East operating out of 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain , US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) announced on Friday.

"US 5th Fleet took immediate actions to identify, isolate, test and treat affected Sailors and Marines aboard two ships," NAVCENT said in a statement.

Currently, around 12 service members aboard the amphibious transport dock USS San Diego have tested positive for COVID-19 and the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine also has identified several individuals who are now persons under investigation, the statement said.

"San Diego is currently pierside in the Kingdom of Bahrain. All positive cases have been isolated on board, and the ship remains in a restricted COVID bubble. The port visit and medical support have been coordinated with the host nation government and Bahrain Ministry of Health," NAVCENT said.

The Philippine Sea is expected to pull into port to conduct further testing of all who have possibly been exposed however the port location will not be disclosed, in advance, due to operational security, the statement said.