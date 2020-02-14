US Navy Boards Dhow in Arabian Sea, Finds 'Large Cache' of Weapons - Central Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The US Navy boarded a ship in the Arabian Sea and found a large cache of weapons, the Defense Department said in a statement on Thursday.

"On Feb. 9, 2020, USS Normandy, while conducting maritime security operations in the US Central Command area of operations, boarded a dhow in accordance with international law and discovered a large cache of weapons," the statement said.