UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Navy Boards Dhow In Arabian Sea, Finds 'Large Cache' Of Weapons - Central Command

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 12:10 AM

US Navy Boards Dhow in Arabian Sea, Finds 'Large Cache' of Weapons - Central Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The US Navy boarded a ship in the Arabian Sea and found a large cache of weapons, the Defense Department said in a statement on Thursday.

"On Feb. 9, 2020, USS Normandy, while conducting maritime security operations in the US Central Command area of operations, boarded a dhow in accordance with international law and discovered a large cache of weapons," the statement said.

Related Topics

2020

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed participates in mangrove seedling ..

59 minutes ago

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

2 hours ago

US Does Not Seek Arms Race With Russia, China - ST ..

2 minutes ago

Prince, Princess call on Speaker SA Agha Siraj Dur ..

2 minutes ago

Early Research Suggests Coronavirus Not Transmitte ..

2 minutes ago

3-day Urs of Shah Yaqeeq, Tillan Shah to begin on ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.