UrduPoint.com

US Navy Calls Destruction Of Warship In July Fire 'Completely Preventable' - Report

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 04:00 AM

US Navy Calls Destruction of Warship in July Fire 'Completely Preventable' - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Damage from a July 2020 fire that destroyed US warship Bohnomme Richard could have been prevented, the Navy said in a report that blamed the four-day blaze on inadequate training of the ship's crew and ineffective oversight of commanders.

"The loss of this ship was completely preventable. And the Navy is executing a deliberative process that includes taking appropriate accountability actions with respect to personnel assigned to Bonhomme Richard and the shore commands designed to support the ship while moored at Naval Base San Diego," Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Bill Lescher said in a press release explaining the report on Wednesday.

The report cited four causal factors responsible for ineffective fire-fighting efforts, which resulted in the Navy's decision to decommission the amphibious assault vessel: the ship's condition, training and readiness of the ship's crew, integration between the ship and shore-based firefighting organizations and oversight by commanders across multiple organizations.

Arson by a disgruntled Navy sailor was blamed for starting the July 12, 2020 fire, which was berthed in the US port of San Diego for repairs and maintenance. Scaffolding reportedly blocked access by firefighters and combustible materials for maintenance fueled a blaze that burned for four days.

Thirty-six people have been recommended for some form of discipline, Lescher told reporters in a conference call earlier on Wednesday, as reported by US media.

Related Topics

Fire San Diego July 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

Sahab Smart Solutions, Software AG to advance digi ..

Sahab Smart Solutions, Software AG to advance digital solutions to various UAE s ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces half price PCR ..

Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces half price PCR screening offer for fans atten ..

3 hours ago
 Maraya Art Centre opens new solo exhibition by con ..

Maraya Art Centre opens new solo exhibition by contemporary Palestinian visual a ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews infrastructure development, te ..

4 hours ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLO ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything

4 hours ago
 Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here ..

Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021 and The Richard Mille Art ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.