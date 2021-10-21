US Navy Calls Destruction of Warship in July Fire 'Completely Preventable' - Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Damage from a July 2020 fire that destroyed US warship Bohnomme Richard could have been prevented, the Navy said in a report that blamed the four-day blaze on inadequate training of the ship's crew and ineffective oversight of commanders.

"The loss of this ship was completely preventable. And the Navy is executing a deliberative process that includes taking appropriate accountability actions with respect to personnel assigned to Bonhomme Richard and the shore commands designed to support the ship while moored at Naval Base San Diego," Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Bill Lescher said in a press release explaining the report on Wednesday.

The report cited four causal factors responsible for ineffective fire-fighting efforts, which resulted in the Navy's decision to decommission the amphibious assault vessel: the ship's condition, training and readiness of the ship's crew, integration between the ship and shore-based firefighting organizations and oversight by commanders across multiple organizations.

Arson by a disgruntled Navy sailor was blamed for starting the July 12, 2020 fire, which was berthed in the US port of San Diego for repairs and maintenance. Scaffolding reportedly blocked access by firefighters and combustible materials for maintenance fueled a blaze that burned for four days.

Thirty-six people have been recommended for some form of discipline, Lescher told reporters in a conference call earlier on Wednesday, as reported by US media.