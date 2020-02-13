US Navy Calls Test of Submarine-Launched Nuclear-Capable Trident II Missile Successful

A successful test of an unarmed Trident II missile fired from a submarine demonstrated the life-extended nuclear capable rocket's continued effectiveness, the US Navy said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) A successful test of an unarmed Trident II missile fired from a submarine demonstrated the life-extended nuclear capable rocket's continued effectiveness, the US Navy said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today's test demonstrates the continued reliability of our sea-based nuclear deterrent, which is made possible by our sailors, civilians and industry partners who bring expertise and dedication to the mission that is unmatched by any other country," Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe said in the release.

Wolfe noted that the United States is developing a next generation version of the Trident, "which will extend our sea-based deterrent for the next 40 years."

The Cold War-era Trident II missiles recently underwent a life extension program to address potential impacts from aging and obsolescence, the release said.

The live extension required the modernization of every Trident II subsystem, including the launcher, navigation, fire control, guidance, missile and re-entry, according to the US Navy.