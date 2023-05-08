UrduPoint.com

US Navy Carries Out Successful Live Fire Test Of Extended Range Missile - Northrop

Published May 08, 2023

US Navy Carries Out Successful Live Fire Test of Extended Range Missile - Northrop

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) The US Navy and Northrop Grumman have carried out their fifth successful live fire test of a new extended range anti-radiation missile, the major defense manufacturer announced in a press release on Monday.

"Northrop Grumman announced the fifth consecutive successful flight test of the US Navy's AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER)," the release said.

The missile successfully detected, identified, located and engaged an advanced, land-based, emitter target, Northrop Grumman said.

The test marked the first firing overland of the missile against operationally-representative modern air defense system targets, the company said.

"ARGM-ER deliveries will begin later this year to support initial operational capability for the Navy in 2024," the release said.

The missile is being integrated on the Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler as well as the Air Force F-35A, Marine Corps F-35B and Navy/Marine Corps F-35C, Northrop Grumman said.

