WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The US Navy is carrying out a "Freedom of Navigation" exercise with a guided missile destroyer to challenge Venezuela's "excessive" claim of maritime rights in the Caribbean Sea, the Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Today, the US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) challenged Venezuela's excessive maritime claim in international waters during a successful freedom of navigation operation in the Caribbean Sea," the release said.