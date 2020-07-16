(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The US Navy is carrying out a navigation exercise with a guided missile destroyer to challenge Venezuela's claim of maritime rights in the Caribbean Sea, Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Today, the US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) challenged Venezuela's excessive maritime claim in international waters during a successful freedom of navigation operation in the Caribbean Sea," the release said.

The US Navy previously contested Venezuela's excessive claim June 23, when the USS Nitze (DDG 94) completed a similar operation in international waters outside of Venezuela's 12 nautical-mile territorial sea.

The Navy has said that Venezuela's claim to an exclusive economic zone extending 200 miles from the nation's coast is disputed by several nations in the region.

US Navy and Coast Guard ships are currently operating in the Caribbean as part of the Trump administration's enhanced counter narcotics operation, the release added.