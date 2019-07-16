US Navy Chief Spencer Becomes Acting Defense Secretary after Esper Nominated - Letter

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Former US Navy Secretary Richard Spencer said in a letter on Monday that he has taken over the duties of acting defense secretary after President Donald Trump formally nominated Mark Esper for the post, kicking off his confirmation process in the Senate.

Trump formally notified the Senate earlier on Monday that he was nominating Esper as defense secretary, a move that required him to step aside as acting defense secretary until he is officially confirmed.

"My service as Acting Secretary of Defense affords the US Senate the opportunity to provide advice and consent on the President's nominee to serve as the next Secretary of Defense," Spencer said in a letter to Defense Department employees. "I expect to continue to serve in this role until a Secretary of Defense nominee is confirmed by the Senate and assumes office.

"

He added that he will resume his service as secretary of the Navy after a nominee is confirmed.

The White House said in a press release earlier that Esper's nomination has officially been sent to the Senate.

President Donald Trump nominated Esper, previously his secretary of the Army, to be the next defense secretary in June after his previous choice, acting defense secretary Patrick Shanahan, withdrew from consideration following accusations of domestic abuse.

Esper, 55, previously worked as a vice president for government relations at the Raytheon Company and is an Army, Defense Department, and Capitol Hill veteran who served in the Gulf War.