US Navy Commissions New Amphibious Assault Ship Tripoli to Enter Service - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The US Navy has commissioned its latest amphibious assault ship, the Tripoli, to enter service but without the traditional public ceremony because of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Defense said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The US Navy commissioned USS Tripoli (LHA 7), today, July 15, 2020," the release said. "[T] he Navy commissioned the USS Tripoli administratively and the ship transitioned to normal operations."

The Defense Department explained that the Navy canceled the traditional public commissioning ceremony due to public health and safety restrictions on large public gatherings because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"[The Tripoli] incorporates [a] gas turbine propulsion plant, zonal electrical distribution, and fuel-efficient electric auxiliary propulsion systems," the release said.

The Tripoli is a 44,000 ton vessel that is 844 feet long and will operate the Navy variant of the Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the release noted.