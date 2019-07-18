UrduPoint.com
US Navy Conducting Search Operations For Missing Sailor In Arabian Sea - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 11:29 PM

The US Navy is conducting search and rescue operations for a missing sailor in the Arabian Sea, US Naval Forces Central Command (USNFCC) said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The US Navy is conducting search and rescue operations for a missing sailor in the Arabian Sea, US Naval Forces Central Command (USNFCC) said in a statement on Thursday.

"Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), Spanish Álvaro de Bazán-class frigate Méndez Núñez (F 104) and Pakistan Navy Ship PSN Aslat (F265) are currently conducting search and rescue operations in the Arabian Sea following reports of a missing U.S. Navy Sailor," USNFCC said in a press release.

