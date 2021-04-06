UrduPoint.com
US Navy Confirms Active Shooter Incident At Fort Detrick Involving Sailors - Statement

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:26 PM

The US Navy on Tuesday confirmed that an active shooter incident took place at a military facility in the state of Maryland involving its service members

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The US Navy on Tuesday confirmed that an active shooter incident took place at a military facility in the state of Maryland involving its service members.

#US Navy can confirm there was an active shooter incident at Fort Detrick, Maryland, involving US Navy Sailors," the Navy said via Twitter. "We will continue to update with additional details as the situation evolves."

More Stories From World

