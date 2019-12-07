UrduPoint.com
US Navy Confirms Florida Naval Base Shooter Was Saudi Aviation Trainee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) The suspected gunman who killed three people before being shot dead at a Naval base in the state of Florida was a Saudi aviation trainee, a US Navy Southeast Region spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik on Friday.

"Yes, that's correct," the spokesperson said when asked to confirm reports that the suspected shooter was a Saudi trainee.

