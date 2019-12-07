UrduPoint.com
US Navy Confirms Florida Naval Base Shooter Was Saudi Aviation Trainee

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) The suspected gunman who killed three people before being shot dead at a Naval aviation base in the state of Florida was a Saudi pilot trainee, a US Navy Southeast Region spokesperson confirmed to Sputnik on Friday.

"Yes, that's correct," the spokesperson said when asked to confirm reports that the suspected shooter was a Saudi trainee.

Armed with a handgun a cadet killed three people on the premises of a naval aviation training installation in the town of Pensacola and before being shot dead in an exchange of fire. At least seven are listed as injured, including two police officers.

Naval Air Station Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to its website. It also said the installation remained closed until further notice.

Commanding officer Timothy Kinsella Jr. told reporters that the base had roughly 400 foreign cadets and has a long history of training aviators.

"In World War II we had [UK] Royal Aviation Force folks that were training there," he said. "It's a good place to train, a good quality training."

Kinsella added that personal weapons were banned on the premises.

Officials said the shooting had erupted in one of classroom buildings and covered two floors. They commend first responders who displayed "some real heroism", were running "towards the shooter, not from him" and even injured continued to fight.

The developments were followed by the White House and Florida State authorities who contacted Pensacola and offered it help. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told reporters that Saudi Arabia "owed a debt" to victims and needed "to make things better" for them.

The incident comes on the heels of another deadly shooting at a US naval facility in Pearl Harbor. On Wednesday, a gunman at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard killed two civilian workers and wounded another before shooting himself dead.

