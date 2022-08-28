US Navy Confirms Passage of 2 Missile Cruisers Through Taiwan Strait

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) The US Navy's Seventh Fleet confirmed on Sunday the passage of two Navy missile cruisers through the Taiwan Strait.

"Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville are conducting a routine Taiwan Strait transit August 28 (local time) through waters where high seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law," the fleet said in a statement.

The ships' transit through the Taiwan Strait "demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, Reuters, citing three US officials, reported that two US Navy ships were passing through the Taiwan Strait for the first time since US-China tensions escalated after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

The visit was followed by the US delegation led by Senator Edward J. Markey on August 14 and the visit of Eric Holcomb, the governor of the state of Indiana, on August 21, triggering yet another wave of China's military maneuvers near the island.

Another US delegation led by Sen. Marsha Blackburn arrived in Taiwan for a three-day visit on Thursday evening, media reported. This is the ninth US delegation to arrive to the island this year, and the fourth in just one month.

Taiwan became alienated from Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang), which suffered defeat to the Communist Party in a civil war in 1949. The Chinese mainland and the island resumed business and informal contacts in the late 1980s.