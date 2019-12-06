US Navy Confirms Shooting at Base in Florida

The US Navy on Friday confirmed a shooting at its installation in Florida and said the facility had been placed on lockdown, as local media reported that at least five people have been injured in the incident and the gunman has been shot dead

"NAS Pensacola is on lockdown," the Navy said via Twitter, referring to Naval Air Station Pensacola.

At least five people have been wounded in the shooting and the gunman was shot dead, NBC news reported, citing a spokesperson for the Escambia County Sheriff's office.